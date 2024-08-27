Recently in The Bulwark:

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION was stunning. The production was impeccable, Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech was brilliant, and divisions among fractious Democrats that dogged President Joe Biden seemed to have melted away. Harris rode a wave of jubilance through the four-day joyfest in Chicago, and Democrats now hope a polling bounce will lock in a lead for her weeks before early voting begins in key states.

IN THE WEE HOURS OF THURSDAY MORNING, I stood outside a theater where Drive-By Truckers and Joan Jett had just wrapped playing a Democratic National Convention afterparty. As if that joint billing—the icons of rock for the anti-Trump South warming up for the unapologetically hard-charging grand dame of rock-n-roll—weren’t already allegorical enough for the moment, out onto the street came tumbling a scrum of burly guys wearing football jerseys and toting Coach Walz signs. Cheery and boisterous, these were the same football players who’d taken the stage to cheer on their coach, vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz. They posed for pictures with the stragglers walking by as they exited the show.

Happy Tuesday! Some good news: the first Trump supporter to breach the Capitol has been sentenced to 4 years in prison (NBC).

In local news… The AP reports: “Ohio prison holds first-ever five-course meal open to public on facility grounds” (Fun fact: The Shawshank Redemption was also filmed here!)

It’s Not Reagan’s Party Anymore… At Discourse, Robert Tracinski writes: “The Republican Party has abandoned the ideas that made America great again.”

What I Saw at the 2024 DNC… Inflamed My Hatred of the ‘Media Elite’ by Asawin Suebsaeng, Rolling Stone.

Read Jack Smith’s… superseding indictment (for trying to steal the election). Now, hopefully, SCOTUS-proofed.

How Tim Walz’s dumb taco joke… broke MAGA brains, by Anthony Fisher, MSNBC.

A Closed Playground Near JD Vance’s House… Says a Lot About Living in the DC Area in 2024 (Andrew Beaujon, Washingtonian)

Republican Donors… Do You Know Where Your Money Goes? (Juleanna Glover, NYTimes)

Ben Sasse may have left UF… But he’s still getting paid until 2028. (Does that make him the Sunshine State’s Bobby Bonilla?)

The Conservatives Who Sold Their Souls for Trump… Tom Nichols writes at The Atlantic: “The rage and shame of the anti-anti-Trumpers is getting worse.”

The AI Guys… Are Driving Themselves Mad (NY Mag).

Upcoming… The first Harris / Walz interview is set: With CNN’s Dana Bash.

