Mark Leibovich: The Democrats' Rumor Mill

Rumors have surfaced about Joe feeling sad and resentful about the re-energized party. At the same time, Kamala seems happy to share the limelight with party stars, like Pete Buttigieg. And over at Mar-a-Lago land, the flat-footed Trump campaign still doesn't know how to respond to the change in the Dem ticket. Plus, the mysterious and sketchy way Trump is allocating campaign contributions. Mark Leibovich and Juleanna Glover join Tim Miller.
show notes
Mark's piece on the Buttigieg Bubble
Elaina Plott Calabro's piece on Kash Patel
Juleanna's essay for The New York Times on Trump's expenditures
The "YIMBYs for Harris" event Tim is part of
The Apple playlist link for Bulwark Pod music
