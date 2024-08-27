Playback speed
Mark Leibovich: The Democrats' Rumor Mill

Tim Miller
Aug 27, 2024
74
Rumors have surfaced about Joe feeling sad and resentful about the re-energized party. At the same time, Kamala seems happy to share the limelight with party stars, like Pete Buttigieg. And over at Mar-a-Lago land, the flat-footed Trump campaign still doesn't know how to respond to the change in the Dem ticket. Plus, the mysterious and sketchy way Trump is allocating campaign contributions. Mark Leibovich and Juleanna Glover join Tim Miller.

show notes
Mark's piece on the Buttigieg Bubble

Elaina Plott Calabro's piece on Kash Patel

Juleanna's essay for The New York Times on Trump's expenditures

The "YIMBYs for Harris" event Tim is part of

The Apple playlist link for Bulwark Pod music

Tim's Spotify list

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
