The Clock is Ticking

Mona Charen
,
Andrew Egger
,
Damon Linker
, and
Linda Chavez
Jul 18, 2024
Transcript

The New Yorker's Susan Glasser joins the group (with Andrew Egger) to discuss the aftermath of the assassination attempt, JD Vance, and Biden digging in his heels.

Highlights / Lowlights

Mona: The Gunman and the Would-Be Dictator by David Frum in The Atlantic.

Damon: Sohrab Ahmari's reaction to Trump's reaction to getting shot at.

Ross Douthat's NYT column on Trump and Destiny.

Andrew: President Biden messed up a key policy detail in Las Vegas speech.

Linda: Are We Living in ‘Late Soviet America’? Niall Ferguson and Jonah Goldberg Debate.

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
