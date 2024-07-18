The New Yorker's Susan Glasser joins the group (with Andrew Egger) to discuss the aftermath of the assassination attempt, JD Vance, and Biden digging in his heels.
Highlights / Lowlights
Mona: The Gunman and the Would-Be Dictator by David Frum in The Atlantic.
Damon: Sohrab Ahmari's reaction to Trump's reaction to getting shot at.
Ross Douthat's NYT column on Trump and Destiny.
Andrew: President Biden messed up a key policy detail in Las Vegas speech.
Linda: Are We Living in ‘Late Soviet America’? Niall Ferguson and Jonah Goldberg Debate.
The Clock is Ticking