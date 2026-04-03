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Ramsey Crowe's avatar
Ramsey Crowe
2d

I normally avoid spoilers. But reading the first half of your review, it was so good I could not help but keep reading. And now, even knowing what “The Drama” is, I want to see this.

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Owen McGrann's avatar
Owen McGrann
1d

A good friend of mine’s daughter plays young Emma, so for that reason alone I hope the film does well. I’m looking forward to seeing it.

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