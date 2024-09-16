Recently in The Bulwark:

DANIEL MCGRAW: The Five Counties to Watch in 2024

A “Vote Here” sign is seen outside of the polling location at Shiloh United Church of Christ in Danville on Election Day. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SEVEN SWING STATES will decide the presidential election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Two of those states are dominated by huge counties home to their largest cities: Clark County, home to Las Vegas, in Nevada; and Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and environs, in Arizona. In each of the other five swing states, though, there’s one county to watch for signs of which way the state will go.

OVER THE PAST WEEK, a small number of elected Republicans (along with a few venerable conservative voices) have aired concerns about Donald Trump allowing right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer to accompany him on the campaign trail. It’s not so much that Loomer says offensive things, they argue. It’s that they fear the influence that her conspiracy-addled mind might have on the former president.

Happy Monday! I hope you had a restful weekend and did something fun, like get out on the water. Or go to a roller rink. We did both! We took a riverboat cruise on the Ohio River with a family friend who came to the Queen City to visit. The Browns won, the Guardians are getting closer to playoff certainty, and the Bungles? Well. They Bungled it.

A thank you… When my mom died in April, a number of you wrote in to share your condolences. A number of you donated to my mom’s library fund. I tried to write back (either with a letter or email) all of you, but I know I missed some. But here’s what the library fund is doing for the new librarian: bringing a winner of the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Award to the school. That is, in part, thanks to your generosity. Thank you.

🎵On the Jukebox… 🎵 Noah Kahan - Paul Revere

Meanwhile, in NE Ohio… Portage County sheriff: 'Write down the addresses' of Kamala Harris supporters who display yard signs (WKYC)

David French Is Voting for Kamala Harris. Is He Right? Set aside some time for this considered & lawyerly dissection of recent disagreements in the Never Trump space over what to do about Trump by Patrick “Patterico” Frey.

With all of this pardon talk, can we expect one for Hunter Biden? And could it conceivably be warranted? Kim Wehle argues yes.

Behind the Catholic Right’s… Celebrity-Conversion Industrial Complex (Vanity Fair)

⌚️ My dad has died but his watch ticks on…. Why does that feel so heartless? (Adrian Chiles, The Guardian)

The Insurrectionists Next Door... “Ashli Babbitt’s mother and the wife of a notorious January 6 rioter are at the center of a new mythology on the right. They are also my neighbors.” (Hanna Rosin, The Atlantic 🎁)

