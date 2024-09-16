Playback speed
Bill Kristol: Fanning the Flames

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Sep 16, 2024
1
MAGA is trying to take political advantage of what was apparently a second assassination attempt on Trump, but it's not the Democrats who routinely encourage violence. Trump himself only recently joked about the attack on Paul Pelosi. Meanwhile, Vance admits he created stories about Haitian immigrants, the Des Moines Register poll points to the way the political winds are blowing, and finally some Emmy justice for "Hacks."

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Tim's interview with Carol Leonnig when she discusses the Secret Service
Bill's recent conversation with James Carville

Tim Miller
William Kristol
