Bill Kristol: Fanning the Flames

MAGA is trying to take political advantage of what was apparently a second assassination attempt on Trump, but it's not the Democrats who routinely encourage violence. Trump himself only recently joked about the attack on Paul Pelosi. Meanwhile, Vance admits he created stories about Haitian immigrants, the Des Moines Register poll points to the way the political winds are blowing, and finally some Emmy justice for "Hacks."

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

Tim's interview with Carol Leonnig when she discusses the Secret Service

Bill's recent conversation with James Carville

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.