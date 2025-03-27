Playback speed
Jon Lovett: A Worst Case Scenario Comes Into View

Tim Miller
Mar 27, 2025
∙ Paid
60
24
Share

Trump so far is not delivering on his promised spike in deportations, but he is creating a permission structure where we lock up people without due process in a foreign gulag—and where masked, plainclothes officers in unmarked cars can grab an international student off the street because of her speech. Meanwhile, a Rolex-wearing Kristi Noem is shooting videos in front of people we've turned into hostages, the mainstream media is struggling to respond to the moment, we can't count on judges siding with the Constitution, Republicans refuse to be honest, and far too much of the public is not paying attention.

Jon Lovett joins Tim Miller.

show notes

