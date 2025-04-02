Playback speed
26
24

Sam Stein: Elon Is Toxic

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Apr 02, 2025
Musk was so high on his own supply that he thought he and his money were magic—but Wisconsin voters turned out in droves to prove to him just how toxic his brand and DOGE are. Meanwhile, the Dem base is looking highly engaged as they keep showing up for special elections in numbers Republicans used to deliver in off-cycle races. Plus, Cory Booker's epic filibuster, Mike Johnson gets owned by moms, and China will fill all the vacuums Trump is creating in science, foreign aid, and trade.

Sam Stein joins Tim Miller.

show notes

