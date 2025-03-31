Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
78
15

Bill Kristol: Stiffen Your Spines, Democrats

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Mar 31, 2025
∙ Paid
78
15
Share

If Joe Rogan is the voice in the wilderness on the disappearing of migrants to El Salvador, then the Democratic leadership really needs to rethink its cautiousness. Meanwhile, the Bluffer-in-Chief is musing about a third term and Elon seems to be skirting the law in Wisconsin over an election he claims will determine the fate of civilization. Plus, the tariffs threats are rattling the markets, Trump's gullibility with Putin is coming through loud and clear, and why does JD hate Europe so much?

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Amanda Carpenter: Daddy? No, Manny Trump
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Jon Lovett: A Worst Case Scenario Comes Into View
  Tim Miller
Michael Weiss, Ben Smith, and Annie Karni: Radioactively Stupid
  Tim Miller
Jeffrey Goldberg and Peter Wehner: What's Going on with Our National Security?
  Tim Miller
Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg Weighs Releasing Trump War Planning Texts (Podcast Preview)
  Tim Miller
Live from Phoenix
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Michael Lewis: Government Workers Are Not the Corrupt Ones
  Tim Miller