Bill Kristol: Stiffen Your Spines, Democrats

If Joe Rogan is the voice in the wilderness on the disappearing of migrants to El Salvador, then the Democratic leadership really needs to rethink its cautiousness. Meanwhile, the Bluffer-in-Chief is musing about a third term and Elon seems to be skirting the law in Wisconsin over an election he claims will determine the fate of civilization. Plus, the tariffs threats are rattling the markets, Trump's gullibility with Putin is coming through loud and clear, and why does JD hate Europe so much?
Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.
show notes
The Robert Gould Shaw and 54th Massachusetts Regiment Memorial on Boston Common
Texas Democrat Veronica Escobar on the deportations to El Salvador
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.