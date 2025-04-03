Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Mallory McMorrow and Tracy Alloway: A Self-Inflicted Crisis

Tim Miller
and
Mallory McMorrow
Apr 03, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

The market plunge is just pure Trump chaos, and perfectly matches his record as a businessman. From his numerous bankruptcies and many failures—including his airline, his casinos, his university, his water, and his steaks—he's been running one long con. And the supposedly smart people who should have known better put him back in power, somehow thinking he would never do something like destroy global trade. Meanwhile, in Michigan, where there have already been job losses directly caused by Trump's tariff war, State Senator Mallory McMorrow announced she's running for the U.S. Senate—saying she's had enough of the leadership and the bullshit in DC.

Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway and Mallory McMorrow join Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mallory McMorrow
Writes Mallory McMorrow Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Sam Stein: Elon Is Toxic
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Susan Rice: This Is Bloody Serious
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Stiffen Your Spines, Democrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Amanda Carpenter: Daddy? No, Manny Trump
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Jon Lovett: A Worst Case Scenario Comes Into View
  Tim Miller
Michael Weiss, Ben Smith, and Annie Karni: Radioactively Stupid
  Tim Miller
Jeffrey Goldberg and Peter Wehner: What's Going on with Our National Security?
  Tim Miller