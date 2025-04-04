Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
27

Adam Kinzinger: Mortal Damage to the American Empire

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Apr 04, 2025
∙ Paid
9
27
Share

It's been great to live in America since World War II, but Trump is in the process of blowing up that whole order. Even Canada is looking to lead a new alliance, because how can other countries trust us after voters put the stupidest convicted American back in charge? And never forget that Russia is not on the tariff list—despite the fact that the US does more trade with Russia than a number of other countries on the list. Meanwhile, Trump opted to head to a golf tournament instead of attending the dignified return of the four dead servicemen who were killed in Lithuania. Plus, 9/11 truther Laura Loomer is running the National Security Council and we're still bombing the Houthis.

Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam Kinzinger
Writes Adam Kinzinger Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Mallory McMorrow and Tracy Alloway: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
  Tim Miller and Mallory McMorrow
Sam Stein: Elon Is Toxic
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Susan Rice: This Is Bloody Serious
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Stiffen Your Spines, Democrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Amanda Carpenter: Daddy? No, Manny Trump
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Jon Lovett: A Worst Case Scenario Comes Into View
  Tim Miller
Michael Weiss, Ben Smith, and Annie Karni: Radioactively Stupid
  Tim Miller