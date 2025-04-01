Playback speed
Susan Rice: This Is Bloody Serious

Tim Miller
Apr 01, 2025
The administration admits it mistakenly sent a Maryland father with protected status to the Salvadoran penal colony—but at the same time, it says the federal courts have no jurisdiction over him because he is now in a foreign country. If some of us have no due process, that opens the door to none of us having due process. Meanwhile, Trump's administration seems hellbent on destroying the U.S.-led world order, Marco Rubio is acting very un-American, and we actually do have long-standing protocols for how a president's national security team should discuss a military strike. Plus, Mother Jones reporters show the absurdity of ICE's assertions about migrant gang membership.

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, along with Noah Lanard and Isabela Dias, join Tim Miller.

show notes

show notes

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

