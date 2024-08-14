Brian Tyler Cohen and Carol Leonnig: Go Inside the Bubble

The anti-MAGA world should keep going on right-wing media platforms, and maybe embarrass their hosts in the process—like Buttigieg on Fox, and Tim on Tomi Lahren's show. Plus, the direct line between Secret Service failures in Butler, PA and the Dallas book depository. And will the FBI ever be able to confirm if Trump took a $10 million bribe from Egypt?

Brian Tyler Cohen and Carol Leonnig join Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Brian's new book, "Shameless: Republicans' Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy"



Carol's reporting on the $10 mil cash withdrawal from Egypt



Carol's book on the Secret Service, "Zero Fail"



Highlights from Tim schooling Tomi Lahren



Will Selber's piece on the Walz 'stolen valor' claims



John Kerry campaign vets on how to respond to the Walz swiftboating



Will Selber and Ben Parker video on the Walz 'stolen valor' claims

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.