Brian Tyler Cohen and Carol Leonnig: Go Inside the Bubble

Tim Miller
and
Brian Tyler Cohen
Aug 14, 2024
The anti-MAGA world should keep going on right-wing media platforms, and maybe embarrass their hosts in the process—like Buttigieg on Fox, and Tim on Tomi Lahren's show. Plus, the direct line between Secret Service failures in Butler, PA and the Dallas book depository. And will the FBI ever be able to confirm if Trump took a $10 million bribe from Egypt?

Brian Tyler Cohen and Carol Leonnig join Tim Miller.

show notes:
Brian's new book, "Shameless: Republicans' Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy"

Carol's reporting on the $10 mil cash withdrawal from Egypt

Carol's book on the Secret Service, "Zero Fail"

Highlights from Tim schooling Tomi Lahren

Will Selber's piece on the Walz 'stolen valor' claims

John Kerry campaign vets on how to respond to the Walz swiftboating

Will Selber and Ben Parker video on the Walz 'stolen valor' claims

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Brian Tyler Cohen
Tim Miller
