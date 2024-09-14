The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Death of a Community
The Death of a Community

Amy Nicholson on her new documentary, 'Happy Campers'
Sonny Bunch
Sep 14, 2024
‘Happy Campers’ (still via Amy Nicholson)

This week I’m joined by Amy Nicholson, the director of the documentary Happy Campers, which is now available for rental or purchase on VOD at Apple. We discussed the ragtag oceanside community Amy documented, how she came to find herself in a position to tell their story, and some of the stranger reactions to the film’s decision to be less didactic and more emotionally compelling. If you’re intrigued by what you hear here, make sure to check out the movie. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

