She Was Built for This (with Dana Bash)

Kamala Harris crushed Donald Trump in this week's debate...and swing voters noticed. CNN's Dana Bash joins Sarah to discuss her new book, this week's debate, her experience as the co-moderator of the June 27 debate, and the role of moderator fact-checking in both debates.

By Dana Bash and David Fisher: America's Deadliest Election: The Cautionary Tale of the Most Violent Election in American History

