3

She Was Built for This (with Dana Bash)

Trump stunk...and voters noticed!
Sarah Longwell
Sep 14, 2024
3
Kamala Harris crushed Donald Trump in this week's debate...and swing voters noticed. CNN's Dana Bash joins Sarah to discuss her new book, this week's debate, her experience as the co-moderator of the June 27 debate, and the role of moderator fact-checking in both debates.

By Dana Bash and David Fisher: America's Deadliest Election: The Cautionary Tale of the Most Violent Election in American History

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Sarah Longwell
