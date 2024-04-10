Recently in The Bulwark:

WHAT A DIFFERENCE a judge makes. The progressive advocacy group People For the American Way recently highlighted sixteen legal cases, all from just last month, to show the importance of rulings being issued by President Joe Biden’s picks for the federal judiciary. They addressed issues ranging from immigration law to gun safety to workers’ rights.

IN LATE 2013, I HEARD A MARINE MAJOR GENERAL who had just returned from Afghanistan tell an auditorium full of American diplomats and national security experts, “We have strategically defeated the Taliban in Helmand province.” I nearly fell out of my chair. I, too, had recently returned from Afghanistan. During my year-long deployment, we often visited Helmand from my base in northwest Kandahar. It was never a peaceful journey.

FOLLOW THE MONEY. That phrase—a legendary Hollywood screenwriter’s addition to the Watergate lore—turns out in fact to be excellent advice for an investigation. And if one is investigating how the Claremont Institute, the California-based think tank, came to be such a hotbed of Trumpists and Trumpism—think about such notorious Claremont fellows as Michael Anton (whom I wrote about here) and John Eastman (whom I wrote about here), and Victor Davis Hanson (whom I wrote about here), on whom Claremont bestowed its annual statesmanship award—following the money is a useful strategy.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Glad to be back in the saddle in D.C., where it’s a gorgeous day. Happy Wednesday!

Not just a spoiler…. A conspirator. Read this thread on RFK staffer Rita Palma and her Jan. 6 involvement by John Stoehr.

In the old neighborhood… Alexandria Mayoral Candidate’s Enthusiastic Sign Placement Draws Complaints (Washingtonian)

Vote for Will Saletan! For Webby.

Colonel Ralph Puckett, 1926-2024: A legendary soldier is dead at 97 (Outside the Beltway).

Is the far right… Turning on TPUSA’s Benny Johnson for his, uh, “use” of content?

Cowardice at the Ford Foundation… after Liz Cheney was rejected for consideration for its top award, former board member David Hume Kennerly, a White House photographer, blasted the foundation’s leadership in a letter (read the whole letter), but here’s a taste:

A key reason Liz's nomination was turned down was your agita about what might happen if the former president is reelected. Some of you raised the specter of being attacked by the Internal Revenue Service and losing the foundation's tax-exempt status as retribution for selecting Liz for the award. The historical irony was completely lost on you.

