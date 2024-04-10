Olivia Nuzzi: Kari Lake Is No Meryl Streep

Kari Lake can deliver a good performance, but she's not really a true believer, as her flip on the Arizona abortion law shows. Plus, the normal part of life near the border, the specter of violence at MAGA rallies, and the grueling but necessary function of covering Trump for the long haul. Olivia Nuzzi joins Tim Miller on The Bulwark Podcast.
show notes:
