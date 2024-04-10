The Bulwark
Olivia Nuzzi: Kari Lake Is No Meryl Streep
Olivia Nuzzi: Kari Lake Is No Meryl Streep

Tim Miller
Apr 10, 2024
Kari Lake can deliver a good performance, but she's not really a true believer, as her flip on the Arizona abortion law shows. Plus, the normal part of life near the border, the specter of violence at MAGA rallies, and the grueling but necessary function of covering Trump for the long haul. Olivia Nuzzi joins Tim Miller on The Bulwark Podcast.

show notes:
Olivia's new piece on the AZ Senate race and the border
Matt Labash profile of Roger Stone
Trailer for "A Face in the Crowd"
*Graphic: Palin's pre-Thanksgiving interview with turkeys

