H. DAVID BAER: The Influence of Austrofascism on JD Vance

REPUBLICAN VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JD VANCE, an anti-establishment populist, has unconventional voices in his ear. As many have noted, some of those who seem to speak to him the loudest—the journalist Sohrab Ahmari, blogger Rod Dreher, and Notre Dame professor Patrick Deneen, among others—belong to an elite coterie of illiberal Christian conservatives animated by an attitude reminiscent of what historian Fritz Stern once called the “politics of cultural despair.”

OF ALL THE REFLECTIONS offered by lawmakers on the school shooting that left four people dead at Apalachee High School this week, one from Sen. Rick Scott stood out. “Our hearts break for the families of two students and two teachers in Winder, Georgia, who suffered an unimaginable loss today because of a deranged monster,” said the Florida Republican. The senator’s heart may have been in the right place. But his words were wrong. There’s nothing “unimaginable” about what happened. It happens all the time.

Before we discuss Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and why it doesn’t work, it’s worth dwelling for a moment on the original Beetlejuice and why it does work. The 1988 original takes a relatively simple premise—what if a newly dead couple assigned to haunt their dream home for the next 125 years didn’t care for the yuppies who moved in and started destroying all they built?—and hangs a whole bunch of visually neat and comically outrageous stuff around it. The Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) and Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) are almost equally audience surrogates, navigating a strange afterlife where suicide victims staff social work offices while the titular bioexorcist (played with malevolently grotesque charm by Michael Keaton) introduces a little anarchy into all their, uh, lives.

A restoration of the rule of law… Kamala Harris’ “freedom” campaign is coming for Trumpism by Donald Ayer and Dennis Aftergut in Salon.

Dick Cheney… announced he was voting for Kamala Harris. As a ’04 alumni who signed the letter, obviously very happy that VP Cheney is taking a public stand. I hope that President Bush will do the same. Consider it “a time for choosing.”

Who Is "The" American?… Matt Labash on what being a true American looks like, by way of Mark Twain 🔐

Speaking of bad history takes… Senator Ron Johnson enters the fray with his “The Great Depression” was an inside job theory that he can “feel in his bones.” Yikes. (Heartland Signal)

“As a former Marine I am disgusted… by Trump’s behavior at Arlington National Cemetery,” by Sandy Alderson, President and GM of the NY Mets (SF Chronicle)

Inside… the Great American Meme Wars, by Lauren Boilard (Off Topic)

‘Canada’s version of Bernie Madoff’: The rise and fall of Greg Martel (CBC)

Report: Trump aide involved in Arlington cemetery worker scandal… was Jan. 6 organizer (Raw Story)

DOJ: Russia Aimed Propaganda… at Gamers, Minorities to Swing 2024 Election (Wired)

The non-citizen voting canard… Debunked by David Becker, founder of the founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research and one of the nation’s foremost experts on voting.

