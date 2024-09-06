Playback speed
Tucker Carlson: Anchor on Trump/Vance?

Mona Charen
,
Kim Wehle
,
Damon Linker
, and 2 others
Sep 06, 2024
∙ Paid
Frequent Bulwark contributor and Lawyer Kim Wehle discusses her new book on the pardon power. The group then delves into Israel/Gaza, campus protests redux, and Tucker Carlson "Just asking questions" about Holocaust denialism.

Highlights / Lowlights

Mona: Andrew Egger's "Pennsylvania Man Speaks" reporting.

Bill: The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and t…

Mona Charen
