Tucker Carlson: Anchor on Trump/Vance?

Frequent Bulwark contributor and Lawyer Kim Wehle discusses her new book on the pardon power. The group then delves into Israel/Gaza, campus protests redux, and Tucker Carlson "Just asking questions" about Holocaust denialism.
Highlights / Lowlights
Mona: Andrew Egger's "Pennsylvania Man Speaks" reporting.
Sep 06, 2024
∙ Paid
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
