The Iran War Could Get Out of Hand

Sarah Longwell and JVL talk about what happens if Trump doesn’t TACO and pull the plug on the Iran war excursion after things go from messy to bad. Not great!

Also: What happens if we know how to reform the system, but the system is so ossified that it can’t be reformed? And are The People, in fact, the worst?

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September

Pre-order Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom, coming in May

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