The Iran War Could Get Out of Hand

Sarah Longwell and JVL talk about what happens if Trump doesn’t TACO and pull the plug on the Iran
war excursion after things go from messy to bad. Not great!
Also: What happens if we know how to reform the system, but the system is so ossified that it can’t be reformed? And are The People, in fact, the worst?
Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September
Pre-order Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom, coming in May
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.