Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The Long Slog to November

Bulwark livestream for April 11
Jonathan V. Last
,
Joe Perticone
,
Mona Charen
, and
Will Saletan
Apr 12, 2024
∙ Paid
7
Share

JVL is joined by Joe Perticone, Mona Charen, and Will Saletan to look ahead at where the 2024 election will take us. They break down key events from this week, such as the Arizona state supreme court ruling on abortion, the death of O.J. Simpson, Watches & Wonders, and the latest attempts to get aid to Ukraine. Recorded April 11, 2024.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
Audio
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joe Perticone
Jonathan V. Last
Mona Charen
Will Saletan
Recent Episodes
52:29
52:29
Ask the Yutes
52:40
52:40
The End of the Senate
54:56
Podcast: Bulwark Principles [2/15/24]
45:24
45:24
House GOP Hell Week
57:08
57:08
Democracy on the Ballot (with Amanda Carpenter and Ian Bassin)
1:00:41
1:00:41
The General Election Begins
55:11
Podcast: Last TNB Before Iowa [1/11/24]