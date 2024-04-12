JVL is joined by Joe Perticone, Mona Charen, and Will Saletan to look ahead at where the 2024 election will take us. They break down key events from this week, such as the Arizona state supreme court ruling on abortion, the death of O.J. Simpson, Watches & Wonders, and the latest attempts to get aid to Ukraine. Recorded April 11, 2024.
The Long Slog to November
The Long Slog to November
Bulwark livestream for April 11
Apr 12, 2024
Thursday Night Bulwark
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.
