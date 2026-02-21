Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

THE MINNESOTA SHOWS

🚨OVERTIME🚨

The sold out Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, Thursday night

Happy Saturday! Is this un-liberation day? Is that what we’re calling the post-ruling pause on Trump’s unconstitutional tariffs? He seems intent on doubling down on it, and bold strategy! Let’s see if it pays off for him.

We’re back from Minnesota and our two sold out shows. It was amazing. Inspiring. Eye opening. Beautiful. Especially the snow on Wednesday. It came quickly but so did all of you. The house was packed both nights.

I really appreciated the conversations with Founders in the lobby before the show, and meeting folks in the aisles afterward. While packing up, it occurred to me that I could probably start a small Bulwark Reader Gift Museum at this point. (Though I’m not sure how I’d preserve the trail mixes, award-winning cookies, and other baked goods.)

I left with art, artisan chocolates, a minor league baseball hat, and an impressive supply of home-made Rebel Loon stickers and buttons.

Personally, I love the snow and it made the trip all the more beautiful, but I’d also like to come back again during baseball season in the spring. These trips always put the wind in my sails, but the generosity and hospitality were next level. Thank you all for making it special, friends old and new. Thank you for letting us be with you and see you, and for coming to spend time with us.

Basketball update… As March approaches, the Miami Redhawks remain undefeated at 26-0, and while my Saint Louis Billikens dropped one to Rhode Island, their comeback win over VCU came with a possible risk of suspension. The Madness is perhaps here early. (And we’ll have a bracket: stay tuned!)

