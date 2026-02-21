The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Jen Little's avatar
Jen Little
2h

Will you share the conversation between Sam and the Columbia Heights superintendent? It was so moving. The whole evening was amazing. We’ll treasure meeting Bill and the rest of the gang. Thank you.

Paco Vazquez
2h

JVL, the work you all do is the best example of the true American spirit, I come here to find a better way to communicate and articulate my thoughts. I don’t have to like reality, I detest it, but it’s my obligation to be honest with myself and keep my eyes open, bear witness to the things done in our name, and never forget. I didn’t talk too much about “the situation” with people I know, I always call it “the solution”. Listening to the Minnesota show, I learned how conditioned I was to never speak about politics and religion, these are impolite topics of conversation. I now believe that this is why I feel so isolated and powerless. So, yesterday I had the courage to speak about “the situation” with my haircut lady, she’s so sweet, usually we talk about my hobby or her husband’s hobbies; this time I was enraged about the abduction of a family and kids by the state secret police, our SS, and we both were talking about this. She’s a devout Christian, I’m a former Catholic, now a nonbeliever, but we connected on the principle of love your neighbor. The situation is not right! We concluded that watching the news is so hard, painful, the news are terrible. But we cannot keep looking the other way, we can’t keep ignoring or pretending this is right, the pain feel watching the news is the prime indicator of our humanity, this rage can be our strength. And I muster the courage after listening and reflecting on what Sarah said in the Minnesota show. Thank you both and the whole team.

