The Ongoing Vandalism of Our Government

Mar 20, 2025
Eric and Eliot try to parse the firehose of insanity and self-harm emanating from the Trump administration. They discuss the disestablishment of the Office of Net Assessment in the Pentagon, a little-known but important institution created during the Cold War. They also discuss the silencing of the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Radio Marti despite the vital role these institutions played in the country’s success in the Cold War. They discuss Eliot’s Atlantic article on why invading Canada has not worked out well for the United States in the past and how the Trump administration’s policies are pushing the Canadians (among others) to contemplate canceling their order of F-35 fighter aircraft and joining the European Union. In addition they discuss Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to fire Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s internal security service the Shin Bet, and whether or not Bibi needed Trump’s example to go after the Israeli “deep state.”

Eliot on invading Canada:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2025/03/us-canada-relations-trump/682046/

New York Times report on DOGE cuts to the National Nuclear Security Administration:
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/17/us/politics/federal-job-cuts-nuclear-bomb-engineers-scientists.html

Eliot on the late Andrew Marshall:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/05/andrew-marshall-brain-pentagon-passed-away/588952/

Axios report on Netanyahu firing Ronen Bar:
https://www.axios.com/2025/03/16/netanyahu-fire-shin-bet-ronen-bar

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast cosponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

