The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catie's avatar
Catie
30m

ICE has become the maga gestapo. And what is happening in these "detention centers" is unfathomably cruel. A pregnant woman was denied care, despite begging for it or for her deportation to finish because she could get care in her home country, and her child, an American citizen, was stillborn, while she labored in shackles. Horrific. And that's just ONE horror story. If we get out of this mess, everyone involved in this barbary needs to be held to account.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
32m

"On Trump’s signature issue of immigration and deportation—central in so many ways to his authoritarian project—64 percent of voters say they would prefer giving most undocumented immigrants a pathway to legal status, while only 31 percent say they prefer deporting most of them. In December 2024, those numbers were 55 percent versus 36 percent. So Trump has lost ground on his most high-profile initiative."

Shit like this makes my blood boil. Who was the candidate for a pathway to legal status in 2024? Who was the candidate for deportations by the tens of millions? Immigration was a top three issue in the campaign, and people voted for the person who repeatedly said he would do what they didn't want, and voted against the candidate who said she would do what they did want. And now, lo and behold, they voted for Trump, he's doing what he campaigned on, and in what must be understandably mystifying to Trump, his disapproval rating is climbing. You know what might have fixed this? Voting for Harris.

The people can resist all they want to, but Trump doesn't care, because all he knows is he's not ever facing another election. And even if he were, the man was convicted of over 30 felonies, he incited a riot at the Capitol to try to overturn an election he lost, and he botched the Covid response, and our dumbasses elected him president again anyway. So who's to say that anything he does matters, because our voters are too stupid for democracy. I don't want to hear that people disapprove of the policies for which they voted. I don't want to hear it. If you cannot take your responsibilities as a citizen seriously, check out of democracy and let the grownups handle voting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture