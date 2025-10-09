The Real Consequences of Shutdown Politics (w/ Mayor Quinton Lucas)

Lauren Egan sits down with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to look beyond D.C. and see what the government shutdown really means for Americans far from Capitol Hill. Mayor Lucas explains how tens of thousands of federal workers in the Midwest are going unpaid while still expected to work, and how that strain ripples through food pantries, healthcare, and housing programs. He calls out the moral hypocrisy of a government that enforces bills on citizens but refuses to pay its own. The conversation also turns to Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to blue cities and his bizarre threat to move World Cup games.

