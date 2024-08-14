Recently in The Bulwark:

JILL LAWRENCE: The Scary Trump Superpower Hiding in Plain Sight

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump walks onstage at a rally on July 31, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

IMAGINE A U.S. GOVERNMENT led and staffed by tens of thousands of JD Vances, Aileen Cannons, and Mike Johnsons. An entire federal bureaucracy of acolytes who are loyal above all to Donald Trump—above even laws, courts, security, liberty, the “general welfare,” and the rest of the Constitution. This is Donald Trump’s plan for America, if voters return him to the White House. And it’s no secret.

IF KAMALA HARRIS BECOMES the first woman president, her first accomplishment could well have already happened—elevating and honoring the positive side of masculinity. Tim Walz, whose politics are to the left of most Americans and certainly most swing voters, has been welcomed not as a box-checking, progressive pick, but as a Midwestern dad who poses with his hunting dog, served for 24 years in the military, and coached the high school football team to a state championship. He’s a man’s man without being a strutting jackass. He can speak of volunteering for the national guard at age 17 and then segue to naming his first child Hope after years of infertility.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

✏️ Tim Miller’s Back to School Special 🚌

LAST THURSDAY, THE GEORGIA STATE ELECTION BOARD passed a new rule that empowers board members—whose traditional role has been to ministerially1 certify the number of votes cast for each candidate—to condition certification on a “reasonable inquiry that the tabulation and canvassing of the election are complete and accurate and that the results are a true and accurate accounting of all votes cast in that election.” On its face, this change might seem technical and benign. But as A.B. Stoddard argued last week in The Bulwark, the move forebodes a disturbing possibility: that partisan board members could cynically refuse to certify results for any flimsy reason, thereby mucking up and possibly thwarting a legitimate win. This could become a problem for Kamala Harris this November—especially if the tactic spreads, as expected, to other swing states.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! It’s the last day of summer. At least in my household, as school starts tomorrow. What a whirlwind.

Did you miss the Republicans for Harris rally? Catch up here.

JD has some explaining to do… Another controversial audio drop. (It’s like they didn’t do any vetting!)

A good new ad… For Lucas Kunce in Missouri, narrated by John Goodman. Love the messaging, which is effective. (I profiled Kunce last year, ICYMI.)

Who tried to steal Graceland? A trail of clues left by Naussany Investments, the fake company that scammed Elvis Presley's family, led to a grandmother in Missouri. (NBC)

More books on the way… Our friends at the Connors Institute are furiously ordering more copies of The Poisoning of the American Mind. Be sure to order your copy today (featuring me and other Bulwark work). And while you wait, check out their Poison documentary.

People I also like… Chris Cillizza has a neat feature called People I Like, and many times, these are people that I also like. Garrett Graff is such an example.

Jim Gaffigan… On Las Vegas.

—30—

