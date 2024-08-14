Playback speed
Are We Approaching the Best Case Scenario?

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sam Stein
Aug 14, 2024
12
Apparently, this is the week for so-called moderate Republicans to come out and voice their support for Trump, despite no one asking them too. This included former Sen. Richard Burr, who finds no contradiction between a vote for Trump and his vote to impeach him for Jan. 6.

Plus, what's the best case scenario for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, and how likely is it we'll get it in November. And JVL, back from vacation, gives his thoughts on Trump's apparent meltdown and the selection of Gov. Tim Walz as Harris's VP.

Sam Stein subs in for Sarah on this weeks episode.

We’re heading to Dallas on September 5 for An Evening with The Bulwark. For more information and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/events.

Jonathan V. Last
Sam Stein
Tim Miller
