Discussion about this post

Ashley
3h

We just cannot stop talking about these stories. We must show every single video. We must continue to scream about the fact that these ICE agents are dressed like the worst versions of cosplay villains.

I’m old enough to remember when these same fellas couldn’t possibly put on a mask to prevent a deadly virus from spreading because “I can’t breathe in this thing”. EYEROLL.

Everything that they are doing is truly so anti-American that I feel sick daily. Everyone should be made to see this and hear about it and every voter who voted for him should try to defend this absolutely indefensible behavior.

Side note, but any chance we can give Trump an extended tour of The Hague? Just to prepare him for his future stay there?

Asking for 78 million friends.

Terry Mc Kenna
3h

Masked thugs arrest people who have not committed any crime. Kept away from communicating with their families. Some may be sent to prisons in foreign lands where they will have no access to justice in US courts.

How is this not fascism. Fascism is now the rule in the US. Not everywhere but... maybe at the next protest we will see the marines followed by more masked thugs.

This is not America ... or maybe it is.

9 replies
211 more comments...

