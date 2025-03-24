Playback speed
The Text Chain That Should END Trump’s Presidency

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 24, 2025
11
22
This is bad — Trump officials accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat, openly discussing sensitive war plans against Yemen—including operational details. Sarah Longwell and JVL take on this shocking security breach, calling out the incompetence, recklessness, and sheer absurdity of the Trump administration’s inner circl…

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
