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Zev's avatar
Zev
43m

Read this morning in the AP that this moron actually ordered the advanced jet fighter system on aircraft carries to revert back to steam catapults.

Let’s dispel once and for all with this fiction that Republicans are the party of a strong military.

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Quinazoline
39mEdited

Speaking of aircraft carriers, I saw that Trump is demanding that the new AC under construction be equipped with steam catapults instead of the more modern electromagnetic catapults. I'll leave this argument for the experts, but I'm convinced the only reason Trump wants catapults to be steam is because it reminds him of Top Gun. Nothing says 'Murica like Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in their underwear.

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