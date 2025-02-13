Recently in The Bulwark:

Televangelist Paula White and U.S. President Donald Trump bow their heads in prayer as Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.), speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the the Fellowship Foundation at the Washington Hilton on February 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

IF EVERYTHING THAT RISES MUST CONVERGE, it seems like destiny that Donald Trump would meet the Charismatic pastor and evangelist Paula White-Cain. Both are high-profile entrepreneurs in their fields; both have a peculiar personal dynamism that has powered them through hard times. And both, it might be argued, worship success. On Friday, the president appointed White to be a senior adviser in the newly established White House Faith Office—birds of a feather, in the air together.

WILL SELBER: USAID Kept My Troops Safe in Afghanistan

IN 2008, I DEPLOYED TO AFGHANISTAN for the first time on a Provincial Reconstruction Team. Our group included active-duty airmen and soldiers as well as reservists and guardsmen. But the linchpin of our team was our USAID embed, David. He may not have been lethal with a weapon, but without him we would have failed catastrophically. David had been to Iraq before he volunteered in Afghanistan. He not only went outside the wire in some of Afghanistan’s most dangerous, insurgent-infested regions, but also showed the ropes to newbies like myself.

ELON MUSK HAS HAD a busy week. Must be something in the ketamine water. Specifically, he’s been busy accusing Bill Kristol, Politico, Ben Stiller, and many, many others of secretly taking government funds to finance their nefarious activities.

The Best People… “Federal Agency Fires Staff, Calls It an Error, Fires Them Again” (Bloomberg)

Our New Pandemic: Moral Cowardice… Matt Labash argues: “It's contagious as hell, and spreading fast; plus, a word on what courage looks like from Alexei Navalny.” 🔐

NIH admits funding freeze is illegal… will resume issuing grants, according to an internal memo obtained by Popular Information.

Trump Has a ‘List’ of National Archives Staff… to Fire as Revenge for Docs Scandal (Rolling Stone).

How Elon Musk and the Right …Are Trying to Recast Reporting as ‘Doxxing’ (NYT🎁)

From prison for seditious conspiracy… To Matt Gaetz’s old House seat? The Proud Boys seditionist and J6er is considering running. (Miami New Times)

In local news… The community in Evendale is hopping mad about a neo-Nazi demonstration over a freeway overpass. (The demonstrators fled and lost a a Swastika flag, which was burned on tape.)

It's Open Bribery Season in Washington! Daniel Drezner asks: “Interested in political corruption? Have I got an administration that works for you!”

"Armored Tesla" forecast to win $400 million State Department contract… after Trump's election, government document shows. (DropSite)

The United States of Pizza… Mapsplained by Phil Edwards.

Moral Clarity in a Time of Peril… Reed Howard argues: “We must see the truth of our time clearly—but realism must not become resignation.”

Feds drop criminal probe…. into Vince McMahon (NYPost)

Know Any Good Gossip? On her podcast, “Normal Gossip,” the writer Kelsey McKinney relishes everyday drama. In a new book, she explores our cultural fascination with other people’s lives. (NYT 🎁)

