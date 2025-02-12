The DOGE Days Are Far From Over

The gang react the startling deterioration of our government under Elon Musk’s shadow presidency, and question what hold Musk has over Donald Trump that’s preventing Trump’s ego from firing him. When will the negative impact of DOGE be felt my the electorate that put Trump back into office? And will they just blame Democrats?

Plus, inflation is up again under Trump and the White House goes after the Associated Press for continuing to refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its name.

