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These Trump Voters Are Turning on Him Over Iran and Gas Prices

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell takes on growing backlash from Trump’s own voters as rising gas prices, grocery costs, and the fallout from the Iran war hammer household budgets. New focus groups reveal frustration, disappointment, and anger from people who believed Trump’s promises on the economy and “no more forever wars.”

Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to https://TheBulwark.com/Events.

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