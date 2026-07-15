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Chris Klots's avatar
Chris Klots
39m

They (Miller, Homan, Trump, the whole gang of them) definitely don't care if ICE kills people. They only care that the killing be done off-camera, so that they can lie about the circumstances.

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Travis's avatar
Travis
31m

The killings will continue until public approval improves

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