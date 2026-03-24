This Is How the GOP Starts to Crack

Tim Miller was on Deadline: White House to take on the political fallout from Trump’s Iran war, warning that the real backlash hasn’t shown up in polling yet as rising costs start to hit voters. He also looks at growing cracks inside the GOP, where even MAGA voices are struggling to defend a war with no clear objective.



Plus: chaos at U.S. airports after ICE agents are deployed to “help,” a Supreme Court case that could reshape mail-in voting ahead of the midterms, and Trump’s reaction to Robert Mueller’s death.



Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house



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