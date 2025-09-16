The Bulwark

Tim & Sarah React to Vance’s Reckless Speech

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 16, 2025
∙ Paid
29
19
After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, JD Vance rushed to blame “the Left” while ignoring Trump’s violent rhetoric, and then went further, calling for liberal professors to be fired and nonprofit foundations to be investigated.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

