Mike Pence: Your career is over anyway. Put a stake in the heart of the guy who left you for dead — Trump sure sounds like he knows how bad the hearings are for him. Plus: Biden, moral clarity, and the Saudis. Tim Miller's back with Charlie Sykes.
Tim Miller: Mike Pence Must Testify
Jun 17, 2022
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
