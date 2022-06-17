The Bulwark
Tim Miller: Mike Pence Must Testify
Tim Miller: Mike Pence Must Testify

Charlie Sykes
Jun 17, 2022
10
Mike Pence: Your career is over anyway. Put a stake in the heart of the guy who left you for dead — Trump sure sounds like he knows how bad the hearings are for him. Plus: Biden, moral clarity, and the Saudis. Tim Miller's back with Charlie Sykes.

Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
