Tim Miller: This is a real warning sign for the economy

Tim Miller joins MSNBC's Deadline: White House to share his takes on the horrible job numbers and how a pardoned Jan. 6th rioter is now working for the Department of Justice.
Watch MSNBC’s Deadline: White House
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ m…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.