The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Tim Miller: This is a real warning sign for the economy

The Bulwark's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
The Bulwark
and
Tim Miller
Jul 03, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Tim Miller joins MSNBC's Deadline: White House to share his takes on the horrible job numbers and how a pardoned Jan. 6th rioter is now working for the Department of Justice.

Watch MSNBC’s Deadline: White House

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ m…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture