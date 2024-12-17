Playback speed
Tom Nichols: Don't Descend into Darkness

Tim Miller
Dec 17, 2024
The existential dread has a strong pull, especially since Trump has made a lot of Americans worse people, but we've had other bad, immoral, and creepy presidents who've sullied the office. Meanwhile, Vance is basically the invisible man while Elon lives in Trump's bedroom, and Andreessen is loading up a pile of BS to justify his vote. Plus, a Tim v Tom Christmas playlist.

Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Tom's audiobook version of "The Death of Expertise"
Tim's Christmas playlist

John Ganz book Tom and Tim referenced

Tim Miller
