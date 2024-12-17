Tom Nichols: Don't Descend into Darkness

The existential dread has a strong pull, especially since Trump has made a lot of Americans worse people, but we've had other bad, immoral, and creepy presidents who've sullied the office. Meanwhile, Vance is basically the invisible man while Elon lives in Trump's bedroom, and Andreessen is loading up a pile of BS to justify his vote. Plus, a Tim v Tom Christmas playlist.
Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Tom's audiobook version of "The Death of Expertise"
Tim's Christmas playlist
John Ganz book Tom and Tim referenced
Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.