JD Vance thought he had confirmation of his Haitian migrant conspiracy when a Springfield, OH resident filed a police report about her missing cat. But Miss Sassy was just in the basement, safe and sound. More seriously, Vance and Trump want everyone who's not on their team to shut up, so they can rile up their supporters and prime people for violence. …
Tom Nichols: The Cat Was in the Basement
www.thebulwark.com
Tom Nichols: The Cat Was in the Basement
Sep 18, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
