The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffry's avatar
Jeffry
1h

Ain’t nobody coming to save us. When fascism arrived in America, our business leaders sold out our country without a second thought, like addicts pawning off cherished family heirlooms for their next hit of meth.

I guess if there is one thing to be thankful for about Trump, it’s that he showed us who people really are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Terry Mc Kenna's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna
1h

And yet when I looked at Fox News website, they had a story about how George Soros and radical Imams empowered Mamdani (running for mayor).

Those who follow the mainstream press get real news, the rest gets a lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture