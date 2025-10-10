The Bulwark

Jesse Silver
25m

Sonny Bunch's article is thought provoking for me. As the background painting supervisor of the original TRON, as well as one of the background designers of the Electronic World, I've always thought of TRON as beautiful to look at, but basically stupid. And that view has carried forth through its two succeeding iterations.

It hadn't occurred to me to look at these films as reflections of their times in the way that Bunch does, and in that sense they have some significance.

As many of us have increasingly become aware, our Tech gods are not beneficent benign entities, but vainglorious potentates with undeveloped social consciences. They are first and foremost interested in power and the money that it generates. They are not particularly concerned about their Sapiens fellows except as forms of lab rats to be experimented upon and monetized. In that respect, TRON ARES is very much a reflection of that Tech god mindset.

The end of the film is a set up for another sequel. What will it portray in a few years as AI continues to be forced upon us in the name of greater efficiencies, and at the expense of human involvement? Will it portray the coming permanent underclass that is likely to result?

Will the Tech gods be consumed by their creation, once it realizes that they don't matter?

I guess we'll see, if we have the disposable cash to buy a ticket.

