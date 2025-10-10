On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro) to discuss his new documentary, Orwell: 2+2=5. We talked about his upbringing in Haiti and having to flee a dictatorial regime there, how social media and AI manipulations help degrade the idea of objective truth, and what can be done to combat this scourge. If you enjoyed the episode, I hope you check out his documentary: it’s playing in New York City and Los Angeles now, and you can find showtimes here. It should be expanding across the country here in the coming weeks, including showtimes in Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and elsewhere.
How Orwell Helps Us Remember Truth
Raoul Peck on his new essay film, 'Orwell: 2+2=5'
Oct 10, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
