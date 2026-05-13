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Bryan Fichter's avatar
Bryan Fichter
1h

I admit I like the new Trump, who has lost all inhibitions and says whatever stupid/cruel/deranged thing is flitting through his mind. Enjoy, Republicans !

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M. Trosino's avatar
M. Trosino
1hEdited

RE: Iran & The Bomb

As long as the mullahs in Tehran have the Strait of Hormuz and we have Donald Trump, Iran doesn't *need* a nuclear weapon to work its will on the rest of the world.

Just consider the Strait as the cleanest source of kilotons ever to come along, with none of that pesky radioactive fallout to deal with and with the only actual enrichment going on being that of Big Oil, with Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, now reporting a 25% rise in Q1 profits...

https://apnews.com/article/aramco-saudi-arabian-oil-ab384a52510f7af0c1e5629889742285

Note: I haven't checked on the price of eggs lately, but I expect any rise in the price now will not only reflect increased energy costs but also the decrease in availability due to the amount of that particular grocery commodity continually dripping off the face of our Commander in Chief.

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