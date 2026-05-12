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Rep. Adam Smith: We Need An Investigation Into The U.S. Strike on The Iranian Girl’s School

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein is joined by Rep. Adam Smith, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, for his take on Trump’s war in Iran, the $29 billion estimate of the cost of the war, the $1.2 trillion cost to make a “Golden Dome” style defense, and Congressman Smith’s plan to investigate the U.S. strike on an Iranian girl’s school that killed over 100 people.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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