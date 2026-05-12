James Comey: We Can't Trust the DOJ

Because Donald Trump has so thoroughly hijacked the Department of Justice, the public can no longer be confident that a criminal investigation or indictment is legitimate. The default assumption is that official DOJ actions are about servicing Trump's needs for validation, power, or retribution—like the latest seashell-related charges against Comey. Acting AG Todd Blanche acts like a mobster, wears his partisanship on his sleeve, and appears to be breaking the law himself. And at the FBI, Kash Patel presides over a smaller and demoralized and distracted staff, which leaves Comey worried for the safety of our country. Plus, the prospects for accountability post-Trump and the stepped-up investigations into journalists reporting news the administration does not like.



James Comey joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Comey's new thriller, "Red Verdict"

Just announced: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and our own MAGA culture expert, Will Sommer, will join the gang on stage at Bulwark Live: San Diego on May 20. And on May 21 at Bulwark Live: LA our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from Crooked Media, The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage. Grab your seats today at TheBulwark.com/Events

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