Arash Azizi and Jodi Kantor: Iran Has the Leverage

The regime in Tehran is not as fractured as is commonly portrayed, and it is also pragmatic enough to see the economic opportunities that would follow from a deal with an eager-to-please-the-markets Donald Trump. But the contours of a potential agreement look like a win for Iran—not for the U.S., which has spent billions a day, lost military personnel and assets, and handed Iran new-found leverage over the global economy. Also, in this season of commencement, Jodi has advice for new college grads on how to navigate the tough employment market and a digitized hiring process. Plus, the Supreme Court's embrace of the shadow docket and John Roberts' pivotal role in the shift, what it's like to listen to Harvey Weinstein mansplain, moneyed Iranians apocalypsemaxxing, and examining Zionism through the prism of the nationalism movement at the time of Israel's founding.
The Times’s Jodi Kantor and The Atlantic’s Arash Azizi join Tim Miller.
show notes
Jodi's new book, "How to Start: Discovering Your Life's Work"
Jodi and Adam Liptak on the birth of the shadow docket at SCOTUS
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