Melissa Murray: Reclaim the Constitution

Our Constitution is about limited government and restraining the power of the state, but we've got a president asserting powers he lawfully doesn't have, a Supreme Court that largely helps him do so, and a Republican Congress that's just dozing through it all. Americans need a refresher on how our government is supposed to work under the Constitution. Plus, the mifepristone case has brought abortion politics roaring back in time for the midterms, Trump is creating his own libel rules and circumventing press freedoms, and no, SCOTUS, the 14th and 15th Amendments were not designed to be colorblind on the matter of voting rights.

Melissa Murray joins Tim Miller.

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