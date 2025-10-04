Trump & Hegseth Preach Insanity to The General Officers

On a special edition of Shield of the Republic, Eric and Eliot break down Secretary of Defense Hegseth and President Donald Trump’s speeches to the General Officer Corps at Quantico this week. They discuss the administration’s ongoing damage to civil-military relations and the implications for the future of our armed forces.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.