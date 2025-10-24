The Bulwark

Trump Didn’t Drain the Swamp—He Joined It

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 24, 2025
Tim Miller dives into the corporate corruption funding Donald Trump’s East Wing demolition to build his new ballroom, with many corporations and executives’ ulterior motives for giving money to Trump in plain sight.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

